Buffalo man admits to fatal Allentown shooting

The defendant accused in a fatal Allentown shooting pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday.

Jeremy Wright, 30, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty before Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to the highest charge for which he could have been convicted if the matter had gone to trial.

During the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2017, Wright shot 37-year-old Saleem Merukeb of Buffalo on Allen Street near Delaware Avenue.

“This was a senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of a man,” Flynn said.

Wright faces up to life in prison when sentenced July 30.

Flynn commended the investigative work of Buffalo Police Department Homicide Detectives Christopher Sterlace, Mark White, Terrence Supples and Detective Sgt. James Dunham.