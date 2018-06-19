Bisons split doubleheader with Pawtucket

Pitcher Ryan Borucki allowed three hits in seven innings as the visiting Bisons defeated Pawtucket, 4-0, in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.

Steve Pearce, on a rehab assignment from the Blue Jays, got things started right away for the Bisons, hitting a three-run homer in the first. The Bisons added another run in the third off a single from Rowdy Tellez.

However, the Bisons' offense was silenced in a 6-0 loss in the second game.

Pawtucket mustered nine hits in the second game and scored one run in the first, two in the second and three in the fourth. Murphy Smith started for the Bisons but was removed in favor of Conor Fisk after allowing seven hits and five runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Points of Interest

Pearce made his first rehab start in the outfield after injuring an oblique in early May. He went 1-for-3 before being removed in the bottom of the sixth. Pearce had previously started two games as a designated hitter for the Bisons.

Noteworthy

The Bisons are now 8-2 in doubleheaders and have swept three. … Borucki’s three hits allowed are his fewest since May 18.

Next

The Bisons have two more games against the Red Sox in Pawtucket. Right-handed

Nick Tepesch (1-3, 4.55) will face Pawtucket right-hander Josh A. Smith (0-4, 11.05) in the first game. Right-handed Sean Reid-Foley (-1, 3.13) faces Pawtucket left-hander Josh D. Smith (3-3, 3.18) in the second. The Bisons will return home Friday for seven-game home stint, where they will play three against Lehigh Valley and four against Pawtucket.