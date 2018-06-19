Batting Practice: Standings update, All-Star voting and more

Lehigh Valley remains in control

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have held onto their steady lead in the International League North. They currently are 3.5 games ahead of the second-place Bisons. The IronPigs are 40-29 on the season and on a two-game winning streak. The Bisons and IronPigs will play a three-game series beginning at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Coca-Cola Field. This is the second to last time the two teams will play each other and could be crucial to determining the final standings.

All-Star voting

Fan voting for the International League All-Star Game game ends Friday, and 14 Bisons are on the ballot, including first baseman Rowdy Tellez, second baseman Tim Lopes, third baseman Jason Leblebijian, catcher Danny Jansen and designated hitter Reese McGuire. Outfielders Roemon Fields, Ian Parmley and Dalton Pompey and pitchers Ryan Borucki, Justin Dillion, Chris Rowley, Al Alburquerque, Sam Moll and Luis Santos are also on the ballot. Fan voting consists of one third of a players total, with one third coming from the media vote and another third from general managers vote. The All-Star game is July 11 in Columbus, Ohio, and the ballot can be found at www.milb.com/ballot.

Bichette excels

Bo Bichette, the Blue Jays No. 2 prospect, has 75 hits and 33 runs batted in through the first 66 games of the season with Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats. In the past 10 games, he has 12 hits, one home run and seven RBIs.

No rest for the Bisons

The Bisons will play 21 games in a 20-game span, their longest span without a day off so far this season. Of these 21 games, 12 will be home and nine will be on the road.

He said it

“We’ve got a whole lineup that can bang so we’re ready,” Reese McGuire said of the Bisons lineup, which is averaging just above 4.6 runs a game in the month of June, a slight improvement of the Bisons' May average.