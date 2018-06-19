Baker Mayfield: Surprised the Browns got Tyrod Taylor for only a third-round pick

No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Baker Mayfield has had glowing things to say about his Cleveland Browns teammate Tyrod Taylor, calling him an "unbelievable" mentor.

Taylor has been named the Browns' starter by coach Hue Jackson and while Mayfield hopes to compete for playing time, he said he values what the veteran former Bills quarterback has shown him thus far.

Interestingly, though, Mayfield also weighed in on Taylor's trade from the Bills and expressed surprise that the Browns only had to give up a third-round pick in the deal.

“They traded a third-round pick to Tyrod just doesn’t make sense,” Mayfield said on the ThomaHawk Show, according to Pro Football Talk. “We got a lot more out of that than anybody else could.

"The guy that he is for this franchise, for all of our teammates is unbelievable. For me to watch him and learn from him has been great. He sets the bar high, shows up, his work ethic, it’s a great situation for me to come into to have someone like that. It’s good for me.”

Obviously, the Bills had other plans at the quarterback position and dealt Taylor before he was due a $6 million roster bonus. By moving him before the bonus was due, the Bills avoided paying the bonus.