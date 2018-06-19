3 can't-miss shows: Algiers, the Sidekicks, Ruby Velle & The Soulphonics

Algiers, 7 p.m. June 20, Sugar City (1239 Niagara St.), $5-$10.

Atlanta's Algiers will set up shop this week at Sugar City's Niagara Street DIY headquarters to deliver a heavy dose of beaten-down protest music.

The quartet continues to tour in support of last year's fantastic, politically-charged sophomore record "The Underside of Power." The ambitious collection of music fuses an intense mix of post-punk, blues and gospel into a package that recalls TV on the Radio hitting the scene back in the mid-2000s. Think less arty, more soulful. Fans of acts like the Clash, Bloc Party and Rage Against the Machine would also be into Algiers' anger-stricken message.

Providing local support will be the punk-garage outfit Velvet Bethany and indie-rock group Hundred Plus Club.

The Sidekicks, 7 p.m. June 21, Sugar City (1239 Niagara St.), $7-$10.

The second half of Sugar City's back-to-back can't-miss evenings continues with the arrival of Columbus, Ohio band the Sidekicks.

Led by Steve Ciolek, guitarist of fellow Ohio act Saintseneca, the punk-turned-upbeat indie rockers are touring in support of their latest album, the May released "Happiness Hours." The new collection of sunny, harmony-filled power-pop should appeal to fans of Modern Baseball and Joyce Manor.

Joining the Sidekicks on tour is Philadelphia's whimsical psych-folk act the Spirit of the Beehive. The group's most recent release "Pleasure Suck" was shared last year.

Representing Buffalo on the bill will be the popular indiemo trio Del Paxton, which recently got back on stage after a near year-long absence, as well as sentimental emo pair honey.

Ruby Velle & The Soulphonics, 7 p.m. June 21, the 9th Ward @ Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), $10.

Those nostalgic for some old-school R&B best shuffle on down to Babeville's basement as retro act Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics settles in for an evening of throwback tunes with a modern touch.

With a sprinkling of teaser singles plus a well-received Tiny Desk Concert submission (see below) to bide the time, the southern group's much-awaited sophomore release "State of Things" finally dropped in April, the follow-up to its ear-catching 2012 debut "It's About Time." While revivalists at core, the group compliments its soul, Motown and funk leanings (think Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings) with contemporary pop vibes.

Local soul/funk outfit Tiger Chung Lee will open the show while DJ Pat K, Sugar City Soul Night alumni and host of the "Make with the Shake" show on New Jersey's independent radio station WFMU, will keep the good times rollin' with choice cuts of soul all night long.