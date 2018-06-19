Area GOLF

EAST AURORA CC: 2018 Ladies 18-Hole Guest Day — Overall Champions: Doris Brand/Marge Starosielec/Cheryl Juda/Ann Battaglia 125.

Holes in one

Jack Birner, on the 136-yard 12th hole at Cazenovia, with a 9-iron.

Paul Klein, on the 155-yard 12th hole at Terry Hills, with a 7-iron.

Brandon Myszka, on the 104-yard 14th hole at Eden Valley, with a pitching wedge.

Sharon Stanes, on the 130-yard 2nd hole at Orchard Park CC, with a 7-wood.

Otto Wieand, on the 166-yard 8th hole at Buffalo Tournament, with a 5-iron.