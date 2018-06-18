University at Buffalo starts free summer movie series

If you’ve held off on seeing recent blockbusters like “Black Panther” and “Deadpool 2,” or just want to experience cinema in a unique natural setting, the University at Buffalo Student Association Summer Film Series has you covered.

The long-running series, which runs from June 18 to Aug. 24, also features smaller films, like “Love Simon,” and awards-bait like “The Post.

Screenings take place at 9:15 p.m. (June), 9 p.m. (July), and 8:45 p.m. (August) on Mondays and Fridays at UB North Campus, Amherst (next to the Student Union), Wednesdays at UB South Campus (Hayes Hall lawn).

Rain location for the North Campus screenings is 112 Norton Hall (except on Aug. 20, which would move to the Student Union Theater, on Aug. 24, with a location to be announced). The South Campus rain location is 146 Diefendorf Hall.

Visit sa.buffalo.edu/summerfilms for more info. Here's the full lineup.

June 18, 20, 22: “Super Troopers 2”

June 25, 27, 29: “The Post”

July 2, 6: “Love Simon” (no movie on July 4)

July 9, 11, 13: “Black Panther”

July 16, 18, 20: “A Quiet Place”

July 23, 25, 27: “Deadpool 2”

July 30 and Aug. 1 and 3: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Aug. 6, 8, 10: “Isle of Dogs”

Aug. 13, 15, 17: “Ready Player One”

Aug. 20, 22, 24: “Avengers: Infinity War”