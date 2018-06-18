Two appointees unopposed for election to Williamsville offices

The Village of Williamsville is holding a special election Tuesday, but the candidates won't have to hold their breath about the outcome.

Mayor Dan DeLano is running to fill the last year of Brian J. Kulpa's term in the job. DeLano was appointed to replace Kulpa late last year after Kulpa won election as Amherst supervisor. DeLano said next year he would have to run for a full, four-year term.

And Trustee Matt Etu is seeking election to the final year of DeLano's term on the Village Board. Etu was appointed to fill DeLano's trustee seat and, similarly, would run next year for a full, four-year term on the board.

Neither man is facing a challenger, though voters can write in the names of other candidates. Voting takes place from noon to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 5565 Main St., Williamsville.