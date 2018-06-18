Things to do in Western New York: June 19
Tom Stahl & the Dangerfields at Picnic in the Parkway
7 to 9 p.m. at Bidwell Parkway and Elmwood Avenue. Free to attend.
Welcome back the free concert series Picnic in the Parkway, summer-long Tuesday evening shows on the green space east of the Elmwood-Bidwell intersection, with food trucks and alcohol for purchase. Opening the season is folk rock group Tom Stahl & the Dangerfields, which has recorded more than 100 original songs and was inducted last year into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame. - Ben Tsujimoto
Dead & Company
7 p.m. at Darien Lake Amphitheatre (9993 Allegheny Road, Darien). Tickets range from $45 - $149 and may be purchased here.
A summer with no Grateful Dead music in it would not feel like summer at all.
If you're a fan of this version of the band - led by Bobby Weir, and featuring the considerable talents of "new kid" John Mayer, as well as bassist Oteil Burbridge, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and drummers Billy Kreautzmann - you likely already know that they've been on fire lately. Need a miracle every day? June 19 could be your day. - Jeff Miers
Adult Swim on the Green
6 p.m. at Canalside (44 Prime St.). Cost is $10 in advance here or $20 day-of.
"Adult Swim," the popular late-night programming block on the Cartoon Network, is typically a solitary activity best experienced as a pre-bedtime ritual. But the brains behind the cultural phenomenon are bringing a public version of it to Canalside.
For a cool $10, you get access to un-aired "Adult Swim" episodes, exclusive merchandise and a series of sure-to-be-strange games and activities hosted by comedian Zack Fox. Oh, and also a popcorn and small soda. - Colin Dabkowski
