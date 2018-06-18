STEPHENS, Hedwig M. "Heidi" (Voss)

June 16, 2018, age 91, beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Stephens; loving mother of Esther M. (Thomas) Geise, Richard W. (Sharon) Stephens, Linda S. (late Raymond) Hirtzel and Ellen E. Murphy; cherished Oma of Kristina, Amy, Daniel (Debbie), Raymond (Linda), Carrie (David), Nicole (Adrian), Kenny (Lauren), Christy, Lindsey (Cory), Ashley (Tom), Pam and Gary; adored Great-Oma of Landan, Aubrie, Stephen, Lauren, Jenna, James, Hadley, Kayla, Cooper, Omari, Lexie, Kameron, Marissa, Dakota, Maddie, Davin and Julian; dear sister of Friedel (Gunter) Koch, Ellen (late William) Parker and the late Richard and Guenther (late Elfrieda) Voss; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 7-9 PM and Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Heidi was a member of TOPS, Cheektowaga Seniors and Home Bureau. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com