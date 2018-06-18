St. Bonaventure to join MAAC for men's lacrosse

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced Monday that it has officially introduced St. Bonaventure as an associate member for men’s lacrosse for the 2018-2019 season. This will be the Bonnies first official year with a Division I lacrosse program.

The Bonnies were unanimously voted in by the MAAC Council of Presidents and will be a full league member for men’s lacrosse immediately. They will play a conference schedule against MAAC opponents next season and will be eligible for the 2019 MAAC Championships.

"This partnership makes a lot of sense for both parties,” St. Bonaventure Director of Athletics Tim Kenney said in a statement. “Geographically we are in the MAAC footprint and demographically the member schools are similar. The MAAC is a perfect home for us as we grow our program and we look forward to being a contributing member of the conference.”

St. Bonaventure announced the addition of men’s lacrosse last spring and has since recruited approximately 35 athletes, according to a statement released by the university. The rest of the St. Bonaventure teams play in the Atlantic 10 Conference, which does not sponsor lacrosse.

Bonnies head coach Randy Mearns is no stranger to the MAAC, as he coached at Canisius for 19 seasons and won two MAAC Championships during this span.

"I know our incoming players will be super excited about the prospect of being in the MAAC," Mearns said in a statement. "We know it will be a challenge and the competition will be tough, but we will hit the ground running as we begin our first season with the rebirth of our program."