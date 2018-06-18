Small real estate brokerage buys former Brown Chiari law office in Lancaster

The owner of Nichol City Realty in Lancaster has acquired the former office of the Brown Chiari law firm on Broadway.

Shannon McNichol, acting through 5775 NCB LLC, paid $410,000 to buy the building at 5775 Broadway from BC Broadway LLC, which is controlled by Donald P. Chiari.

The 5,169-square-foot former office of the personal-injury firm is a single-story red-brick freestanding office building, constructed in 2003 on one acre of land west of Bowen Road.

McNichol's real estate brokerage is currently located in half the space in a home on Aurora Street. The 22-agent firm plans to keep both locations, with about 10 offices at the new site "to give them the opportunity for a professional business space," said Operations Director Melanie Pieszala.