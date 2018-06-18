Sabres announce dates for development camp

Rasmus Dahlin, the expected No. 1 overall pick in this week's NHL Draft, is likely to make his first on-ice appearance as a member of the Buffalo Sabres during the team's annual development camp.

The camp, which will run June 27-30 at HarborCenter, will feature current Sabres prospects, including those selected in the 2018 draft, in on-ice and off-ice activities. The camp is earlier this year than in past years when it was typically held in early July.

The first on-ice session will run from 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 27, with a second to follow from 4 to 5 p.m. The second and third days will also be split into two on-ice sessions. The sessions on the second day will run from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon, and the sessions on the third day will run from 9:15-10:15 a.m. and 10:45-11:45 a.m.

The final day will feature the French Connection Tournament, an intra-squad 3-on-3 tournament that begins at 10:45 a.m.

All on-ice workouts are free and open to the public except for the French Connection Tournament, which is only open to 2018-2019 season ticket holders.