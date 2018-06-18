Russell Salvatore makes third major donation to Brothers of Mercy

The Brothers of Mercy announced it received its third major monetary gift from restaurateur and philanthropist Russell J. Salvatore.

Salvatore's latest gift tips the scales to more than $600,000 in donations to the organization.

It will fund a new Memory Care Center, which will be part of a new Assisted Living/Enhanced Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, scheduled to open in 2020.

Salvatore's first gift to Brothers of Mercy outfitted its Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with new television sets.

His second major gift assisted with the building of the Russell J. Salvatore Outpatient Rehab Clinic at Brothers of Mercy. The clinic opened in January and provides services for those in need of physical, occupational and speech therapies.