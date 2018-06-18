Stepson of man found dead ruled mentally competent in gun case

Gregory Roy, the stepson of a California man whose body was found last month in Cattaraugus County, has been found mentally competent to stand trial on a gun possession charge.

Niagara County District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek declined to comment Monday when asked about the status of the murder investigation and whether Roy is involved.

During Roy's arraignment in Porter Town Court on the gun felony, Assistant Public Defender A. Joseph Catalano asked for two psychiatrists to examine Roy.

Catalano and First Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma said the results came back with a ruling of competence, so the case against Roy can proceed.

No one has been charged so far with the killing of Rudy Ray Rockett, 64, of Redondo Beach, Calif.

He was last seen alive April 29, when Roy was to have driven him from his vacation home in Porter to Buffalo Niagara International Airport for a flight to California. Rockett didn't make the flight.

Roy, 29, was arrested the next day and charged with a felony accusing him of possession of an unregistered handgun found in the glove compartment of his mother's car.

Police haven't said whether that was the same car that law enforcement sources have said was seized as evidence in the homicide case. A substantial amount of blood was detected on the passenger side door.

After a tip to police, an Erie County Sheriff's Office cadaver dog found Rockett's remains May 19 in East Otto State Forest.

Prosecutors previously requested a DNA sample from Roy, but withdrew the request to await the results of the psychiatric examinations.

Roy is being held without bail in the Niagara County Jail.