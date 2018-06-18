Reporters' Notebook: June 18, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite lyric from singer, songwriter and former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, born on this date in 1942, “Take a sad song and make it better.”

. . .

GRAND FINALE – Dennis Galucki, the founder of the Center for the Study of Art & Architecture, History & Nature, is the speaker at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the event he inaugurated, the IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series in the Ring of Knowledge on the main floor of the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

In the last program before a summer break, he will speak about “American Identity: Greater Buffalo’s Contribution.” The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video on “Tocqueville and the American Experiment.” Admission is free. You can bring a lunch or purchase one at the library’s Fables Cafe.

. . .

BOY MEETS GIRL – The Buffalo International Jewish Film Festival and Yad B’ Yad, which provides inclusion programs for people with special needs, will host a special screening of “Keep the Change,” a comedy about reluctant romance in an autism support group, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jewish Community Center, 2640 N. Forest Road, Getzville. Tickets are $10, $5 for students.

The Buffalo Aspies, a group of adults 18 and older with Asperger’s Syndrome, will meet to discuss the film at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Jewish Community Center. All are welcome. Participation is free. For info, call 204-5380 or email yadbyad@BJEBuffalo.org.

. . .

ENTER LAUGHING – Adult Swim, the overnight programming for grown-ups on the Cartoon Network, comes to Canalside on Buffalo’s Waterfront at 6 p.m. Tuesday with its live tour, “Adult Swim on the Green.” There will be food, a beer and wine garden, games and prize giveaways hosted by comedian Zack Fox, and a screening at 8:30 p.m. of “Things You May Have Never Seen,” a compilation of pilots, clips that haven’t been aired and previews of upcoming shows.

Tickets are $10 advance, $20 on Tuesday, and include a free popcorn and soda. A VIP package for $35 advance, $50 on Tuesday, includes unlimited popcorn, special giveaways and a chair rental. Those attending must be 18 and older. For more info, visit adultswimpresents.com.

. . .

ROLLING STOCK – Joseph Kocsis of the Western New York Railroad Historical Society will give a free presentation, “Riding the Trains through Tonawanda: A 175-Year History,” at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda.

. . .

