PRINCESS - Nevaeh H. Of Buffalo, NY, June 13, 2018 after a battle with Neuroblastoma. Dear daughter of Richard J. Princess, Jr. and Sarah M. Blaszyk; loving sister of Gabby R. Bauer & Mia R. Princess; granddaughter of Christine Princess & Andre Woods; dear niece of Tyler & Anthony Princess; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral Services Thursday at 10:00 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, (825-5205). Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. At the family's request to honor Nevaeh's colorful nature, please wear purple or yellow. Donations may be made in Nevaeh's name to Roswell Park, Oshei Children's Hospital Floor 12 Oncology Unit, the PUNT Foundation or the Matthew Foster Foundation. Entombment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.