Police ID woman whose body was found by Niagara Falls train tracks

Niagara Falls police have identified the woman whose body was found Saturday afternoon in a field north of the 2200 block of Buffalo Avenue near train tracks, they announced Monday.

Police had asked for the public's help in determining her identity over the weekend.

"She was identified due to a family member calling in response to our request," police said in a statement. "This family member had information about identifying characteristics not included in the original press release."

Capt. Nick Paonessa of the Niagara Falls police crime scene unit then compared fingerprints of the body with the name given to verify the identity, police said.

They have not released the woman's name. They said Monday that she is a 31-year-old white woman.

An autopsy was conducted Monday morning but the medical examiner is holding off on issuing a cause of death until toxicology tests can be completed.