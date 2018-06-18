Share this article

print logo
Rasmus Dahlin is expected to be drafted by the Sabres June 22. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Listen: Mike Harrington talks Sabres on Sirius

| Published | Updated

As we move into NHL Draft Week, I spent a few minutes this morning talking with Steve Kouleas on Sirius XM about many things Sabres.

Topics discussed include (who else?) No. 1 overall pick Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt, Ryan O'Reilly trade rumors, Jack Eichel, goaltending and more.

Click below to hear the interview:

 

Denis Potvin on Rasmus Dahlin: 'Make sure the young man plays defense first'

Key to development: Sabres need to find success through NHL Draft, not just at the top

Story topics: /

There are no comments - be the first to comment