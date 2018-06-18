OLSON, Marjorie H. (Okenn)

June 16, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Richard R. Olson; loving mother of Ronald R. (Karen) Olson and Sheryl (Robert) Imbs; cherished grandmother of Rob (Holly Rounseville) Imbs, Shelley (Christopher) Parker, Brian and David Olson; dear sister of Louis Okoniewski. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock at the UB Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst, NY 14228. Please assemble at church. Special thanks to Renata, David, Molly, Pam, Colleen and the staff at Rosa Coplon. Share online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com