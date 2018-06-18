Olmsted Parks to try to break world record for .... longest line of pink flamingos

Instagrammers, get ready.

The Elmwood Village is about to be invaded by a flock of birds. But think Florida kitsch, rather than Hitchcock horror.

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy announced that it is going to attempt to break the Guinness World Records title for the "longest line of garden flamingos" by placing 1,500 plastic pink flamingos on Bidwell Parkway this Thursday, organizers announced Monday.

Why?

It has something to do with its hashtag: #FLOmingos, as in Fredrick Law Olmsted. "Get it?" organizers asked in a news release.

The current record is held by Pledge the Pink of Callawassie Island, S.C., which placed 1,058 flamingos in a line on Aug. 27, 2016, organizers said.

The conservancy's attempt will take place at 10:30 a.m. this Thursday at Bidwell Parkway, between Elmwood Avenue and West Delavan Avenue. The event is designed to be a celebration of 150 years of Olmsted Parks.

Residents are invited "to adopt one of the #FLOmingos from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 21 to proudly display their support for Fredrick Law Olmsted and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy during the 150th celebration. #FLOmingos left unadopted will be recycled the following day by Next Level Plastics, which will create a bench that will be placed in the park system for future use," organizers said.