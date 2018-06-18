North Buffalo Farmers Market finds new location for 2018 season

After four summers in the parking lot near the Burger King at Hertel and Delaware avenues, the North Buffalo Farmers Market will set up at a new location for the 2018 season, which kicks off from 4 to 7 p.m. June 21 and runs every Thursday through October.

The front lawn of North Park Community School No. 50 (formerly the North Park Academy), at 780 Parkside Ave., is the market's new home. For those in search of parking, there's a large lot behind the school as well as spaces along the streets.

Here's the market's mission, according to its Facebook page: "To improve local food security while supporting the local farming and small business community. The market strives to provide access to locally grown fruits, vegetables," as well as plants and flowers, "while creating a sense of community."

Joe's Deli kitchen manager Donny Keating will again present The Culinary Table, for which he culls local goods from the market and concocts samples on site. Live music will be performed each week, too.

The North Buffalo Farmers Market accepts SNAP and Double-Up Food Bucks, which ensures that lower-income households can have fresh foods available at an affordable cost.

Look back at Chuck Alaimo's Smiles gallery from the 2017 market, which included vendors like Plato Dale Farm, Groundwork Market Garden, Deep South Taco, Rogue Cellar and more.

Below is this year's opening day vendor list:

Fleckenstein Farms

Buffalo Cheese Traders

Groundwork Market Garden

Farm Common Roots Farm

Niagara Mushroom

Dharma Bucha

Sitka Salmon Shares

Buckdancer Soap

2 Wheels Bakery

Green Mountain Energy

Frank and Maria Farm

Alpha Olive Oil

SunniBlu Health and Wellness

Schwab Farms

Clear Creek Dahlias

