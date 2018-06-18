Man with 2 prior DWIs, including 1 last month, charged with drunken driving

An Erie County man with a revoked driver's license and two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated was charged with felony DWI early Saturday morning in Elma, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.

Joseph Amadori, 25, of the Town of Boston, was pulled over shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Rice Road. He failed field sobriety tests and registered an initial blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent. In addition to DWI, he was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and issued two citations for vehicle and traffic violations, according to authorities.

Amadori's prior convictions happened in 2013 and last month, the Sheriff's Office said.