Man pleads guilty to extortion, threat to kidnap a minor

A citizen of Yemen pleaded guilty Monday to making extortionate threats to harm and kidnap a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Yousef Goba, 44, faces a maximum 20 years in prison when sentenced Oct. 29 before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy C. Lynch, between February and April 2015, Goba contacted the victim via telephone and text messages and threatened to kidnap and injure the victim’s minor child.

The child went to Yemen with her mother in September 2013 and while there, she, her mother and siblings lived with Goba, according to prosecutors. When the child's mother wanted to move from Goba’s residence, he refused to let the child leave and threatened that he would have the child marry a Yemeni man if money was not paid to him.

On April 8, 2015, during a call recorded by the FBI, Goba demanded the victim pay him $11,000 and money for other expenses for the child's release.