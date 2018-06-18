Man killed in Route 400 crash identified

The driver killed Saturday after he was ejected from his custom 1920s open car along Route 400 in Elma has been identified as Jeffrey Mogg, 52, of Franklinville, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Mogg was alone in the car driving southbound on Route 400 when he lost control of the vehicle at about 3:20 p.m. and hit a safety rail near Maple Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office's Crash Unit.