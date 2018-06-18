LoBOCCHIARO, Lawrence J.

LoBOCCHIARO - Lawrence J. June 17, 2018, beloved husband of Nancy (nee Augulia) LoBocchiaro; loving father of Jill (David) Franchowiak; grandfather of Denali; brother of the late Teresa (Phil) Morana; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM, followed by interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be offered at www.hoyfuneralhome.com