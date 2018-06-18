Lewiston voters to choose mayor, two trustees Tuesday

Voters in the Village of Lewiston will elect a new mayor and two trustees in balloting from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Village Hall, 145 N. Fourth St.

Republican Bruce R. Sutherland is giving up his trustee seat to run for mayor and is being opposed by Anne C. Welch, former village clerk-treasurer, a registered Republican running on the Democratic and Village Party lines.

Mayor Terry C. Collesano, a Republican, announced in February he was retiring after eight years as mayor, preceded by 20 years as a trustee.

Trustee Victor Eydt, a Republican, is running for re-election, with two Democrats also in the race: Tina Coppins and Claudia Marasco. The latter has the nomination of both major parties. The top two vote-getters will win the positions.