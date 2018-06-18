Letter: Trump’s behavior puzzles our allies and the world

President Trump is doing an excellent job of alienating the United States from the rest of the world. His childish behavior, name-calling, demanding everything, acting impulsively on matters of great importance, the stupid and embarrassing tweets, and all his idiotic behavior is doing nothing to make this country great.

All it is doing is proving to the entire world that this man is unfit to lead the United States any further. Multiple nations who were strong partners of this country are now scratching their heads and wondering what crazy stunt is next.

A fence along the Mexican border that is costing billions of dollars is unnecessary.

Perhaps the entire world is thinking a fence surrounding the United States would be more appropriate.

William J. Belz Jr.

Cheektowaga