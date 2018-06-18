Letter: Leaving Catholic Church is not the right answer

A recent letter implied that Catholics who are troubled by the priest sex abuse scandal rocking the Catholic Church should look to another faith to ease their minds and find comfort. I beg to differ.

If you want to leave the Catholic Church over this, or the fact that it doesn’t ordain women, go ahead and take the easy way out and leave. My faith means more to me than that and I would hope yours does, too.

That seems to be society’s way today; when things don’t go the way we want, we just pack up our bags and move on to something else. In this case, another religion. Is your faith that disposable? Mine isn’t.

Rather, those of us who are Catholic should stand by the one true Christian church. The church that started it all. Our founder was Jesus Christ, and as great as some of the other Christian religion founders were, none can claim its founder was greater than the Catholic Church’s.

So rather than leave the church, I would ask all Catholics to embrace their faith during these troublesome and difficult times. Don’t walk away, we need you, we want you! All of us must reach out to our neighbors and those less fortunate, including those who were abused, and listen to them, comfort them and offer them the help they deserve and need. Unless you have gone through something like they have, it’s hard for any of us to understand what they have endured and continue to endure, in many cases.

It may sound a bit cliché, but when in doubt ask yourself this: WWJD (What would Jesus do)?

Joseph H. Emminger

Tonawanda