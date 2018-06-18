Letter: Environmentalists protect our community assets

A recent letter writer complained about environmentalists obstructing progress on the waterfront. There are many things wrong with this opinion.

For starters, people are often confused about what constitutes progress. Building a new building isn’t necessarily progress. The writer is cheerleading for a millionaire who begs for taxpayer help to build a development that many can’t afford to live in. The writer calls the proposed tower “beautiful.” He really needs to take some of the walking tours of Buffalo’s architecture.

In this case, the placement of the structure constitutes sprawl, and sprawl is a bad thing. There isn’t room here to explain all of the reasons why sprawl is bad but keep this in mind: Sprawl is the major reason why this region is not economically vital and we sprawled even while we were losing population.

The writer asks: Where are these people getting their money from? I know these people and the answer is, from their own pockets, because they care about this community. Remember, it was people like these who opposed Bass Pro. The result? We got Canalside instead, with much better results to the community. These people need to be applauded, not attacked. The rest of the community must understand that improving our environmental assets is progress, too.

Larry Brooks

Buffalo