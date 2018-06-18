Larkin Square Author Series features Sullivan, Belfer

The Larkin Square Author Series on June 25 will feature Margaret Sullivan, media columnist for the Washington Post, and author Lauren Belfer.

The free event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at 745 Seneca St. in Larkin Square.

"We are honored that Lauren Belfer and Margaret Sullivan will appear together for a talk in Larkinville," said Leslie Zemsky, Larkin Square's director of fun.

Sullivan is a former editor of The Buffalo News. Belfer has written "City of Light," "And After the Fire" and "A Fierce Radiance."

"They look forward to returning to their beloved Buffalo hometown and using their skills as writers, researchers and reporters to interview each other on stage," she said.