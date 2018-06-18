KASPRZYK, Jane (Korff, Torrico)

Age 68, of Fillmore, entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2018 after a long illness. Beloved wife of Kenneth J. Kasprzyk of Fillmore, NY; daughter of William S. and Charlotte (nee Richards) Korff of Ormond Beach, FL; devoted mother to Frederick Torrico of Amherst, Kelly (Andrew) Meltzer of Miami Beach, FL, James (Wafaa) Torrico of Lowell, MA, and William Torrico of Freeville, NY; doting grandmother to 12 grandchildren; sister of William Korff of Philippines, John Scott Korff of Dominican Republic, and Susan (Joseph) Trinch of Grove City, PA; aunt of Christopher, Ross and Kyle Trinch. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade, where a Memorial Service will be held Thursday at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated. Online register book at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com