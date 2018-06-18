Irish citizen pleads guilty to improperly using passport

An Irish national pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. Court to improperly using another person's passport.

Adam Doumbouya, a 30-year-old citizen of Ireland, faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison when sentenced Aug. 8 before U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Lamarque, Doumbouya on Nov. 19, 2017, attempted to enter the U.S. at the Amtrak train station port of entry in Niagara Falls, where she presented an Irish passport to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer bearing the name Mariame Kourouma. Doumbouya told the officer she was traveling to New York City to visit relatives.

An officer entered Doumbouya’s fingerprints into a fingerprint identification system and determined she was Adam Doumbouya, a citizen of Ireland, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The investigation revealed the defendant was denied entry to the U.S. at the port of entry in Rouses Point and had been refused a visa at the U.S. consulate in Dublin.