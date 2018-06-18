Home of the Week: A 27-year fixer-upper

Dean and Jody Wienke have worked hard to transform their City of Tonawanda home into the place it is today. Both are do-it-yourselfers who learned along the way and came up with creative ideas for fixing up and decorating the house, inside and out.

They raised two children in this house – Brittany and Taylor – both of whom are getting married in the coming months.

Jody is an operations coordinator for a downtown firm. Dean is a formulator for a Clarence pharmaceutical.

Here is what they wrote for our Home of the Week online feature:

“In June 1991, Dean, Jody and Brittany moved into their City of Tonawanda home. It took some convincing on Dean’s part to look past the outward appearance of the run-down house for Jody to see its potential, but she agreed and so started their 27-year fixer-upper.

“Since that first day every room has been re-done and only one tree remains from the original yard.

“Jody has a natural flair for decorating and Dean is pretty darn handy, learning mostly through trial, error and advice from too many people to mention.

“The style of the house and yard is very eclectic with items from flea markets, garage sales, antiques stores and a heavy dose of ‘GPs’ (garbage picks).

“The best thing about an old house is that nothing must be perfect. Every imperfection means more character. Character that provides a warmth that people feel when they are at our home.

“Having family and friends over is the reason we love our home the most. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have something you’re proud of. It just takes a good partner, friends and a couple of good ‘GPs.’ ”

Do you love your house enough to show it off? This could be your chance.

The Buffalo News is looking for other beautiful local homes and the stories behind them and their décor. Those chosen will be displayed in a weekly feature at buffalonews.com and could be chosen as Home of the Month in a Sunday edition of The Buffalo News.

If you are interested, tell us about your home in 150 words or less, and email 10 images (in .jpg form) of the interior and exterior to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

Those chosen for BuffaloNews.com will be contacted by Home and Style Editor Susan Martin. A phone number is helpful. Single-family homes, condominiums, lofts and apartments are eligible.

The News will include your name and the city or town in which you reside but not your exact address.

* Take a look at last week’s Home of the Week in the Town of Tonawanda.