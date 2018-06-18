Healthy 10: Outdoor fitness, two Slow Rolls and Zumba on the beach on tap this week

Slow Roll in Buffalo and as part of the Ride for Roswell, Zumba at Sunset Beach, and lots of outdoor classes across the region are among the WNY Refresh Top 10 Picks of the Week when it comes to health, fitness, nutrition and family events in the region.

MONDAY

Towne blood drive: The Towne auto dealers plan several blood drives in coming weeks including one from noon to 4 p.m. today at Town Chrysler Jeep Ram, 5130 Camp Road, Hamburg. For more information, visit unyts.org. Walk-ins welcome.

Slow Roll Buffalo: Riders can start to gather at 5:30 p.m. for a 10-mile guided excursion that starts at 6:30 at Brookdale Park, 293 McKinley Parkway in South Buffalo. Slow Roll also will be part of the Ride for Roswell on Saturday with its RosRoll, starting at 8:30 a.m. at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Elm and Carlton streets. Both rides are suitable for all ages and abilities. First-time riders should register at slowrollbuffalo.org. Helmets are mandatory.

Fitness in the Parks: Take a Zumba class at 6 p.m. in Bassett Park, 359 Klein Road in Amherst, one of 500 free outdoor classes in 23 parks across the region as part of this Independent Health-sponsored summer series led by YMCA-certified instructors. No registration is required. For a schedule of each class or more information, visit independenthealth.com/fitpark.

Familial cancer support: Those with a history of breast cancer and other hereditary cancers are welcome to attend this meeting at 7 p.m. in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 68 Eagle St., Williamsville. This nonprofit group also plans a golfing fundraiser on June 29. For more information, visit fcfwny.org.

TUESDAY

Yoga fundraiser: Yogis in Service, which provides yoga classes across Buffalo for those struggling with addiction, domestic violence, cancer, in prison, poverty, or simply with no access to yoga where they live will hold a "Salutations Back-to-Basics Donation Event" from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Lafayette Hotel Grand Ballroom, 391 Washington St. Instructors for the nonprofit will lead 108 sun salutations for those who attend. The cost is $20. Register at squareup.com/store/yogisinservice. Learn more at yogisinservice.org.

WEDNESDAY

Chronic disease self-management program: The Niagara County Health Department will start a weekly six-week program from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in DeGraff Hospital Community Center, 139 Division St., North Tonawanda. Participants will learn or enhance their skills and ability to manage their health and maintain an active lifestyle. Caregivers are also welcome. For information or the register, call 278-1900. This program is free.

Zumba at the Beach: The Sunset Bay Beach Club patio, at 1028 South Shore Drive, Hanover will be the site for this $5 class at 6:30 p.m. This outdoor class contines for $20 for five classes.

THURSDAY

Veterans Stand Down: KeyBank Center, on the downtown waterfront, will be the site for veterans from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is designed to link veterans, including those who are homeless and at risk of being homeless, with information and services to include immediate housing, legal advice and services. All veterans can obtain information about VA health care and other veterans benefits information, education, free haircuts, social and family services and more. Veterans should bring a copy of DD-214 discharge papers or military ID and a resume if interested in employment. New this year, an entire area for women veterans, free preventive pet care, Food Bank of WNY mobile food truck and NFTA job bus. Free lunch and giveaways offered to veterans who attend. For more info, call 862-8885 or email vhabufstanddown@va.gov.

Book tour: Mercedes Wilson is a breast cancer survivor diagnosed in her late 20s. She also is founder of For Our Daughters, a nonprofit group that visits secondary schools to promote health and wellbeing for teen girls. She will talk about how she successfully overcame breast cancer, as well as her new book, “Hope: How Faith Carried Me Through My Darkest Hours,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Audubon Library 350 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst. Free. For more info, visit mercedesewilson.com.

SATURDAY

Yoga for kids: Yoga instructors will teach kids age 6 to 8 the traditional practice at 2 p.m. in the Library at Audubon, 350 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst. For more information, call 689-4922. This class is free.

