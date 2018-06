Smiles at Juneteenth Parade and Festival

Photo: 1 / 124

From the annual parade to a fine collection of vendors, the annual Juneteenth Festival in Buffalo, which hearkens back to the celebration from the end of slavery, ran on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Martin Luther King Jr. Park. It concludes on Sunday with activities from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.