Prep Talk Program of the Year: West Seneca West

The Buffalo News is honoring the top scholastic athletes and teams as part of the Prep Talk Awards. The honor for overall Program of the Year for 2017-18 goes to West Seneca West. A state championship in football. A state runner-up in hockey. Six Section VI championship teams: football, girls cross country, girls indoor track and field, boys basketball, hockey and co-ed cheerleading. A Section VI finalist in baseball.