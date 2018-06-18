The 16th Annual Spring Dairy Preview

Brooklyn Peters, 16, from Connoquenessing, Pennsylvania exhibited her dairy from at the 16th Annual Western New York Spring Dairy Preview at the Hamburg Fairgrounds this weekend. This year, over 300 head of cattle from throughout New York, Pennsylvania, Canada, Ohio and Michigan competed for over $3,000 in awards and premiums. The show’s goal is to provide a competition experience prior to showing at local county and/or state fairs this summer. The Western New York Spring Dairy Preview is sponsored by the Erie County Agricultural Society. Peters and her family, from Homestead Acres Dairy participated this year.