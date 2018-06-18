BuffaloNews.com
Home of the Week: A City of Tonawanda treasure
A view of the backyard from the upper porch.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
The back of the house.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
The "Fresh Eggs" sign hanging in the light green kitchen came from a garage sale.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
The living room features a decorative fireplace and hardwood floors topped with area rugs from Wayfair.com. Several of the upholstered pieces came from Ridge Home Furnishings in North Tonawanda.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
Vinnie the Yorkie pauses for a photo.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
The television viewing area in the living room.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
The living room photographed in the fall.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
The dining room.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
The rear porch offers a view of the backyard. It's off the dining room.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
A view of the gazebo, which Dean Wienke designed and built.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
The sitting area around the fire pit. Dean Wienke built the benches from scrap pallet wood.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
A collection of watering cans is on display.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
The couple salvaged the wicker base table from a Lake George campground. Dean Wienke crafted the top.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
A peek inside the gazebo, which has an Adirondack camp theme.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
The ladder came from a garage sale. A fresh coat of green paint transformed it into garden art.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
Dean Wienke made this structure from old windows to add interest and height to a section of the garden.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
The grapevine-covered arbor can be illuminated at night.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
The space behind the lattice wall is used for potting plants.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
A seating area at the back of the house. The baker's rack is another salvaged piece.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
An evening shot.
Photo courtesy Jody Wienke
Photo:
1
/ 21
Monday, June 18, 2018
Dean and Jody Wienke have spent many years turning their old house in the City of Tonawanda into one with plenty of character and warmth.
