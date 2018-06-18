BuffaloNews.com
Clarence Center Coffee: Cheap Eats
Presley Gerena and Noah Ernst traveled to Clarence Center Coffee from East Amherst to enjoy the drinks and food.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Presley Gerena and Noah Ernst traveled from East Amherst to enjoy the drinks and food.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Presley Gerena and Noah Ernst traveled from East Amherst to enjoy the drinks and food.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
There is a relaxed bohemian feel.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
There is a relaxed bohemian feel.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Morgan Vozga serves a grilled chicken salad.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Morgan Vozga serves a grilled chicken salad.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Morgan Vozga serves a grilled chicken salad.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Aaron Lagowski and his daughter Phoebe of Clarence Center enjoy smoothies.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Aaron Lagowski and his daughter Phoebe of Clarence Center enjoy smoothies.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
There is a relaxed bohemian feel.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
There is a relaxed bohemian feel.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Sam Pacenzia buys coffee from Camryn Marinaccio.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Coffee latte is a favorite drink.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Coffee latte is a favorite drink.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Coffee latte is a favorite drink.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Coffee latte is a favorite drink.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Susan Csizmar and Carol Kent of Williamsville dine in.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Camryn Marinaccio grounds fresh coffee beans for sale.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Camryn Marinaccio grounds fresh coffee beans for sale.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
There is a relaxed bohemian feel.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
There is a relaxed bohemian feel.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Andrea and Peggy Spoth of Clarence enjoy the food and atmosphere on the patio.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Andrea and Peggy Spoth of Clarence enjoy the food and atmosphere on the patio.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
There is a relaxed bohemian feel.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
There is a relaxed bohemian feel.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
There is a relaxed bohemian feel.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
There is a relaxed bohemian feel.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Monday, June 18, 2018
Clarence Center Coffee, at 9475 Clarence Center Road, offers plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, delivering a bohemian feel through its quirky, colorful decor.
Recent Galleries
