Final Power 10: Ranking the best of the scholastic spring season

As usual, the scholastic spring sports season passed seemingly in a blink of an eye.

Lots of teams and athletes put together memorable campaigns, but were they good enough to break into the numeric rankings?

Without further ado, here's the final Power 10 for the spring season.

1. Chautauqua Lake softball. The Thunderbirds were the only team to win a state championship during the spring. Thus, they are a no-brainer as the top team in the season-ending Power 10. A team that had just one senior came together throughout the spring to capture the its first state title. T-birds received contributions from everyone in the championship game to become the first Section VI team since Orchard Park in 2015 to capture a state crown in the sport.

2. Nardin rowing. Three boats (Lightweight Eight, Freshman Four, Varsity Four) captured state championships. Lightweight Eight placed second at scholastic nationals. Coach Aileen McNamara's crew had a fine season.

3. Nichols rowing. Senior Four of Zach Berzon, Michael Berdysiak, Michael Battin, Noah Daniels and Katie Bean (coxswain) captured the state title and also took second at scholastic nationals. Placed first in C flight of Youth National Regatta.

4. Iroquois softball. The Lady Chiefs' best season ever ended one win shy of a state championship. They captured their first sectional title since 1981 and went further than any Iroquois team had ever gone in the playoffs.

5. Lancaster boys lacrosse. Legends strung together historic victories in making a surprising run to the state final four. Lancaster rallied to beat longtime nemesis Orchard Park to win its first Section VI title. Legends followed that by becoming the first Class A team to win a Far West Regional game since 2009.

6. St. Francis baseball. Red Raiders captured their second Georgetown Cup in four years and did so by sweeping defending champion St. Joe's in the title round. It took pitching, defense and timely hitting – the cliché that makes baseball champions.

7. St. Joe's boys lacrosse. The Marauders crushed it in winning their third straight Monsignor Martin playoff title. They went 10-0 against league foes, toting an average-margin of victory of 11 goals.

8. Roy-Hart baseball. A season of firsts for the Rams included winning their first Section VI title and reaching the state semifinals for the first time.

9. West Seneca East boys lacrosse. Trojans won their first Section VI title and then took their historic run further to the state Class C semifinals.

10. Sacred Heart girls lacrosse. After two losses during the regular season to Mount St. Mary, the Sharks sprung the upset in the Monsignor Martin final to end Mount's reign as champion.

High honors

Akron boys lacrosse. Quest to reach second straight Class D state semifinal ended with an overtime loss to eventual state runner-up Penn Yan.

Brocton baseball. Best season ever ended in state semifinal.

. Best season ever ended in state semifinal. Frontier girls lacrosse. Falcons won their second straight Section VI title, this time doing it in Class B after competing in Class A in 2017. Unbeaten run ended in Far West Regionals.

Lancaster baseball and softball. Legends had quite the spring, winning four Section VI team championships. Baseball won for second time in three years, while softball won for first time since 2003.

Nardin softball. Gators survived a 10-inning thriller to win their second Monsignor Martin championship in three years.

North Collins softball. Eagles reached state Class D final four for second year in a row.

Eagles reached state Class D final four for second year in a row. Olean softball. Coach Danny Brooks' crew had a season to remember in reaching final four for first time since 2010.

Lancaster girls lacrosse. After having their title string interrupted last year by Frontier, the Legends won sixth Class A title in seven years and 12th in 14.

West Seneca West baseball. Indians fell in sectional final to cap an 11-win season in which their win total was the most since 1980-81.

Honor roll

Canisius baseball, Canisius rowing, Canisius tennis, Clarence girls golf, Cleveland Hill track and field, Cheektowaga track and field, East Aurora girls lacrosse, East Aurora track and field, Eden softball, Hamburg boys lacrosse, Hamburg girls lacrosse, Iroquois track and field, Lake Shore girls lacrosse, Lancaster track and field, Maryvale baseball, Mount St. Mary girls lacrosse, Nichols boys lacrosse, Olean baseball, Orchard Park boys golf, Orchard Park tennis, Orchard Park track and field, St. Francis track and field, St. Joe's baseball, St. Joe's rowing, St. Mary's softball, Silver Creek/Forestville baseball, Sweet Home track and field, Tapestry track and field, Williamsville East baseball, Williamsville East softball.