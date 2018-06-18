Falls eighth-graders Lightfoot, Gayle receive basketball offers

Willie Lightfoot and Roddy Gayle haven't begun their freshmen years of high school but they showed enough as eighth-graders in helping Niagara Falls win the Section VI Class AA boys basketball championship that they soon will have reason to think about where they might want to head to college.

Lightfoot, a nifty little point guard, and Gayle, a 6-foot-3, guard/forward each have received Division I offers. The 5-9 Lightfoot has received three offers – including his latest one from the University at Buffalo. Lightfoot shared the information on Twitter. He also has received an offer from Canisius College.

Gayle received an offer from University at Buffalo. Gayle averaged 12.8 points, 4.3 Rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wolverines, while Lightfoot average about 9.0 ppg and 8.0 assists.

14Yr Old 8th Grader Roddy Gayle Has Received An Offer From University Of Buffalo #WeR1 pic.twitter.com/3ozIQEcuBK — WE R1 Basketball (@WeR1Basketball) June 16, 2018