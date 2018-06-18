Elvis Costello to return to Shea's

Elvis Costello & the Imposters has announced a return to Buffalo at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 in Shea's Performing Arts Center (646 Main St.).

Previously seen gracing the Shea's stage just last fall while on his “Imperial Bedroom & Other Chambers" tour, the iconic British musician and his current backing band for much of the 2000s will return on the 20-date “Look Now And Then...It’s Elvis Costello & The Imposters” tour in support of his forthcoming new record.

The album will be his first collection of new music since "Wise Up Ghost and Other Songs," a 2013 collaborative release with the Roots.

Advance tickets are $43-$128.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 22 through the venue's box office, livenation.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. An album pre-order opportunity will be available to package with tickets purchases as well.