Eden to revote on school budget Tuesday

Voters in only one school district in Erie County did not approve a 2018-2019 school budget proposal.

That could change Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Eden Central School District voters to decide the fate of a spending plan for the coming school year.

After residents defeated the budget proposal in May, the School Board decided to use more money from reserves to lower the tax levy increase to 0.46 percent, the level allowed under the district's tax cap.

Spending in the $30.1 million budget will remain the same, and it will allow the district to add a school resource officer and a social worker, as well as an app that will allow parents to track where their child’s bus is located.

The original budget, which exceeded the tax cap with a 2 percent tax increase, needed a 60 percent approval rate but was defeated, 57-43 percent, May 15. If the second budget fails, the district must adopt a contingency budget that does not raise taxes.