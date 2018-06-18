CELOTTO, Christopher

CELOTTO - Christopher Of South Buffalo, June 16, 2018, loving son of Ann Marie Clouden and the late Jim Celotto. Sr.; dear brother of Karlie and James Celotto; special nephew of Mike Clouden; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2-8 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 1884 South Park Ave. (near Tifft). Please assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Wednesday at Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship Site). Condolences may be made at: www.nightengalefuneralhome.com