BROCKENTON, Kelly L. (Duggan)

BROCKENTON - Kelly L. (nee Duggan)

June 16, 2018, of Buffalo, NY, beloved wife of Clifford Jr.; loving mother of Erin; dear sister of Danielle Duggan and Tammy (James) Szczur; sister-in-law of Kenneth (Gilda), Marla and the late Keith (Merinda) Brockenton; also survived by seven nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday 4-8 PM at LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 9 AM at St Margaret's Church, 1395 Hertel Ave. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com