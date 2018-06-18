Boyczuck wins 2018 BDGA mid-Amateur Championship

Michael Boyczuck of Orchard Park won the 2018 BDGA Mid-Amateur Championship held at Crag Burn Golf Club today. The tournament featured 76 players, all of who had to be 25 years old or over.

Boyczuck shot two-under 70 to win the tournament by three strokes. Billy Hanes of Elma took second and Jeff Wolniewicz of Buffalo and Patrick Nealon of Buffalo tied for third. Hanes finished one-over 73 while Wolniewicz and Nealon finished two-over 74.

Tim Hutton of Buffalo won the skins game with an eagle on 14 and a birdie on 18 to win $275. Jesse Watkins of Jamestown and Boyczuck tied for second with one skin each to win $137.50. Watkins had a birdie on 12 and Boyczuck had a birdie on 7.