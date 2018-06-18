[BN] Blitz newsletter: Solving the 53-man roster puzzle

With the offseason program in the rearview mirror and training camp on the horizon, Jay Skurski looks even further ahead for his latest Inside the Bills feature, projecting what the 53-man roster could look like at the end of preseason.

"Competition for jobs at wide receiver and defensive end should be of particular interest during training camp at St. John Fisher College," Skurski writes.

As for the "surprise cut" candidates, Skurski's initial projection doesn't nominate anyone of note:

Earlier this spring ... I went with Peterman, figuring the Bills could decide to go with just two quarterbacks. After minicamp, however, I’d like to retract that. Peterman had a solid spring. So solid, in fact, he might have a slight edge in the competition with McCarron to be the starting quarterback.

Josh Allen attends U.S. Open: Buffalo's rookie quarterback joined fellow first-round NFL draft choice Sam Darnold of the New York Jets at the U.S. Open over the weekend at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. “Bills mafia is apparent,” Allen told the U.S. Golf Association website. “They’ve been coming up to me a little bit, not as much as the Jets fans.”

Bruce Smith to help tackle Guinness World Record: The Bills Wall of Famer and all-time NFL sack leader will serve as the officiant when more than 1,201 couples state a single vow together in an attempt to break the official record June 23 outside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

