BERRAFATO - Louis A., Sr. "Tony"

June 16, 2018, age 82. Beloved husband of 58 years to Mary Ann (nee Guisto) Berrafato; loving father of Frank T. (Dawn), MaryAnn (Italo Besseghini), Tony, Jr. (Cheryl) and Thomas V. (Kellie) Berrafato; cherished grandfather of Tony (Toni), Daniel, Gianna, Paul (Katie), Nika, Taylor, Natalie, Justin, Thomas and Anthony; adored great-grandfather of Aria; caring brother of Anna (late Dominic) Ruzzine, Grace (Mike) Valenti, Paul (Joan), Richard (Debbie), Frank (Debbie) Berrafato and the late Josie (late Mike) Puglia and Debbie Louisos; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 2-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville at 10 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com