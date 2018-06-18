Anthony J. Saladino, 89, retired electrical contractor

July 2, 1928 – June 17, 2018

Anthony J. Saladino, of Cheektowaga, a retired electrical contractor, died Sunday in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a short illness. He was 89.

Born in Buffalo, the son of a Sicilian immigrant, he was a 1945 graduate of Seneca Vocational High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Buffalo in 1949.

After college, he helped run his father’s dry cleaning business, Ace Cleaners on Hoyt Street, then served in the Army from 1954 to 1956 as a specialist fourth class, assigned to a missiles team that built and tested the Rascal Missile.

He returned to help run the family business until it was sold, then worked as an electrical engineer for Bell Aircraft from 1958 to 1961.

Mr. Saladino left to start an electrical contracting firm, Power Electric Co., which wired many commercial buildings in the area, including numerous Valu Home Centers. In the 1980s, the company dismantled the electrical components at the Bethlehem Steel plant in Lackawanna.

Mr. Saladino retired in 2000.

From the 1970s to the mid-1980s, he also owned the Como Mall Liquor Store in Cheektowaga.

He was active in Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church on Buffalo’s West Side, until it closed in 2008.

He was a member of the Mussomelese Society of Our Lady of Miracles of Western New York.

He also was a member of the 100 Club of Buffalo.

A first cousin of former Erie County Sheriff Michael Amico, he assisted on his political campaigns.

A gardener, he was particularly devoted to his roses.

His wife of 43 years, the former Barbara Michalek, died in 2009.

Survivors include two daughters, Marie Feeley and Sarah Scibelli; a son, Michael; a sister, Grace Ratzel; and six grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by his cousin, Rev. Charles Amico, at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Infant of Prague Catholic Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga.